Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $116.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $87.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

