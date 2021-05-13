Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Valero Energy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,664.78, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

