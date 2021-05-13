Synairgen’s (SNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Synairgen (LON:SNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Synairgen stock opened at GBX 101.30 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.05. The firm has a market cap of £202.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86. Synairgen has a one year low of GBX 32.71 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

