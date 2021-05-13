Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.44) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,045.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,041.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

