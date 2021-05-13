Numis Securities Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,930 ($103.61) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £101.21 ($132.23).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,142 ($80.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,302.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,792.92. The company has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of -66.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.