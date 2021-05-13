Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

