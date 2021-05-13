19,658 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

XYLD opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $48.79.

