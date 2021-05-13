Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average is $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

