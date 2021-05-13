Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $93,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

