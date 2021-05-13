The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,279 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.37% of Group 1 Automotive worth $96,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

NYSE:GPI opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

