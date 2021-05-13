The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $101,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

