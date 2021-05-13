Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 283,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

