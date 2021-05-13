Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 436 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $429.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.76 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

