Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETCMY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

