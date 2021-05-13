Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 million-$6 million.

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.07.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

