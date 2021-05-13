Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

