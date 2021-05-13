Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.25.

INE opened at C$18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -81.57. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

