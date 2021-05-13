Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTT. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.14. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

