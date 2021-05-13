Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.98.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.18%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

