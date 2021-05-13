Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.06.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at C$29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.18. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$30.85.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.