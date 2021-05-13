Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

