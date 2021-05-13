CWM Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $192.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.