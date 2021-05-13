CWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,679 shares of company stock worth $25,003,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $315.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

