JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR:G24 opened at €65.96 ($77.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.19. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.