Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMGN opened at $250.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

