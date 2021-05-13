Robert Uger Sells 3,646 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.28, for a total value of C$44,758.30.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Robert Uger sold 2,917 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$46,089.77.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of C$28.50 and a 12 month high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.