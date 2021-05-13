W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Raymond James

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $400.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.36.

GWW opened at $454.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

