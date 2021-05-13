Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 2,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BATRA opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
