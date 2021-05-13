Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 2,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BATRA opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

