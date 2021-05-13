Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy Sells 3,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

