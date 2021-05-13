Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.48 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.34.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

