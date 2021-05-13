Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CSH opened at GBX 115.73 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £719.69 million and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.51.
About Civitas Social Housing
