Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CSH opened at GBX 115.73 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £719.69 million and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.51.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.