CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on August 16th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
MTBCP stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile
