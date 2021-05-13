Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.30 ($42.71).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.87. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52 week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.