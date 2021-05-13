Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

