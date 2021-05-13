CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

CWC opened at €132.40 ($155.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.50 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 1 year high of €137.40 ($161.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.93.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

