Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

