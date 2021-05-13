The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $129.79 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $129,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE:MMC opened at $132.79 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

