Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives C$5.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$597.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$3.01 and a 52-week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.