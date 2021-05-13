Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Dillard’s reported earnings of ($6.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

