Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $1.14 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,268,592,614 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

