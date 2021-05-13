Jamf’s (JAMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,495.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

