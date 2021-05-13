Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC8. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €151.90 ($178.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €165.35 and its 200 day moving average is €168.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

