Nord/LB Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

ETR:CBK opened at €6.26 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.24 and a 200-day moving average of €5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

