Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.66. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$4.95.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

