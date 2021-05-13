Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of TPX opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.