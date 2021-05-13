Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Announces Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%.

Shares of LEU opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $394,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,397 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

