Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

