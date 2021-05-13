Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.