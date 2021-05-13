Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%.

OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.