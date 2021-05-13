Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 289 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $296.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

